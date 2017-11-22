CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Tate Pays Up In Bet With The Rock, Reveals Longtime Love For The U

Filed Under: Golden Tate, The Rock, Will Burchfield
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 14: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown while playing the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 14, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

“A bet’s a bet,” said Golden Tate, wearing a green No. 94 Miami jersey with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s last name stitched across the back.

“If I’m gonna lose a bet,” he added, “I’m gonna lose it the correct way.”

Tate was also repping a white Gatorade hat with orange and green accents and a pair of green sneakers as he spoke to reporters in the Lions locker room on Wednesday. Both came courtesy of Jordan, with whom Tate has an endorsement deal.

The Lions wide receiver and Notre Dame grad went all out in owning up to his friendly wager with Johnson, a Miami alumnus, over the two school’s much-hyped clash earlier this month.

The rules were simple:

After Notre Dame lost in embarrassing fashion, Tate found and ordered a custom Johnson Miami jersey on eBay.

And he admitted he actually likes the way it looks.

I am a fan of the colors, I’m not going to lie. I grew up liking this combination of colors,” he said.

In fact, he grew up liking the Hurricanes.

“I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a huge Miami fan growing up. I used to want to go there, used to always hope I got a scholarship there.”

Why?

“As a kid I loved the state of Florida. I wanted to go to school in Florida. I loved the Dolphins, I loved Tampa Bay, loved the University of Miami, Florida State, the Gators. I just loved Florida teams,” said Tate.

He drew interest from Miami in high school and even visited the campus and met with the coaches.

“We definitely talked. I can’t remember if they offered me because it was pretty early in the process when I committed to Notre Dame,” he said.

As to what he plans to do with his new jersey, Tate said, “I think all I have to do is post a picture and tag him and let him know I fulfilled my bet. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it yet. Hopefully he’ll sign it.”

Tate has long been a big fan of Johnson, dating back to his days in the WWE. He paid homage to The Rock’s ‘people’s elbow’ after a touchdown last month.

The two have never met in person, but Tate said they’ve exchanged some messages on Twitter. He hopes to connect this summer.

“He’s filming his movie so he’s been pretty busy. I think this offseason might be a time to maybe meet up,” said Tate. “If he wants.”

