Add Some Magic To Your Holiday Cards This Year: A Postmark From Christmas, Michigan

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WWJ) – You can add something extra special to your holiday cards this year: a postmark from Christmas, Michigan.

“The extra effort to have it postmarked from Christmas is like an extra little gift for someone,” said Lorie Demers, the postmaster in nearby Munising, in the central Upper Peninsula.

Demers said every year, people send her office boxes of pre-stamped Christmas cards, just waiting for that extra bit of holiday magic before being shipped.

“People will box them up and they’ll have a notation for Christmas cancellation,” Demers told WWJ’s Scott Ryan. “And then we take them and we have the special postmark that says Christmas, Michigan, and then we will hand cancel them and send them out for their destination.”

If you want your cards delivered by Christmas, however, Demers needs to receive your request by mid-December.

How to get a Christmas postmark:

• Fill out your holiday cards and place them in sealed envelopes.

• Address the envelopes as you normally would with names and destinations.

• Place a postage stamp on each card to be postmarked.

• Put all of the self-addressed, pre-stamped cards inside of a box or mailing envelope, and send to: US Post Office, 220 Elm Avenue, Munising, MI 49862.

• Once received, the post office will postmark your holiday cards and send them off to their recipients.

• Tip: Don’t forget to address one of the cards to yourself, if you want to see what the postmark looks like. That way, one of your cards gets mailed back to you from Christmas, Michigan.