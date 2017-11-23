Celebrate Thanksgiving In Nature: Metroparks Offer FREE Admission Today

MILFORD (WWJ) – Need a break from all the Thanksgiving stress? Your local Metropark could just be your sanctuary.

All 13 of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks are offing free admission on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get out, take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the nature. Just don’t forget to bundle up, as high temperatures Thursday are only expected to reach around 38 degrees with overcast skies in the forecast.

Take a hike on the nature trails, bike the paved pathways, go on a boat tour or just enjoy a drive along a scenic park road as meandering rivers, expansive woodlands and tranquil wetlands provide dramatic backdrops.

For more information, visit metroparks.com or call 1-800-47-PARKS.

