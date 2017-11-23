Macy’s Parade Balloon Hits Tree; No Injuries [PHOTO]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

A balloon has blown into a tree and popped at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but no one was injured.

Balloon down on at parade. It was a candy cane and not one of the 17 Giant Balloons. A gust of wind blew it into a tree branch & pop, it was deflated. No injuries, just disappointment @ap https://t.co/LUQibG8ghz pic.twitter.com/x42A5R9FCP — Julie Walker (@jwalkreporter) November 23, 2017

An Associated Press reporter was on hand as a gust of wind carried a candy-cane balloon into a branch around 10:30 a.m. near the start of the parade route on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The candy cane was smaller than the parade’s signature giant balloons.

Police quickly cleared the deflated balloon out of the way, and the parade continued.

In 2005, a giant balloon caught an unexpected gust of wind and struck a lamppost in Times Square, injuring two people. Since then, the parade has been accident-free.

___

11 a.m.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is marching, rolling and soaring in traditional style as police go all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

The extravaganza of Americana made its way through 2 ½ miles (3.22 kilometers) of Manhattan on a cold morning, with new faces and old favorites in the lineup.

Authorities say there’s no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security is heavy. The parade comes after a truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center killed eight people on Halloween. Weeks earlier, a gunman rained bullets down on a crowd at a Las Vegas country music festival, killing 58 people.

Paradegoers say the ramped-up security makes them feel confident the spectacle is safe.

___

9:10 a.m.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway with balloons, bands and floats as police go all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

The parade stepped off Thursday with new faces and old favorites among its signature giant balloons. Olaf from the movie “Frozen” and Chase from TV’s “Paw Patrol” will be among the new balloons, along with a new version of the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame. Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Flo Rida and Wyclef Jean are scheduled to appear.

Authorities say there’s no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security is heavy. There are officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors among the crowds, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks as traffic barriers.

___

12:30 a.m.

New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

The parade steps off Thursday with marching bands, performers from Broadway hits, elaborate floats and signature giant balloons. Olaf from the movie “Frozen” and Chase from TV’s “Paw Patrol” will be among the new balloons, along with a new version of the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame.

Authorities say there’s no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security will be heavy. There will be officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors among the crowds, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks as traffic barriers at intersections.

