Canton, Drunk Driving, Speeding, Canton Police

Drunk Driving, Speeding Result In Serious Early Morning Crash In Canton

Filed Under: Canton, Canton Police, drunk driving, Speeding

CANTON (WWJ) — Drunk driving and speeding appear to be factors in an early morning crash that put two Canton residents in the hospital.

Police say a 37-year-old driver lost control of his Corvette on Ford Road near Ridge Road, crossed the center line and crashed into another car driven by a 56-year-old.

The Corvette driver is in critical condition at St. Joseph’s hospital in Ypsilanti, while the other driver’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Neither one of the drivers’ names have been released.

The Canton Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team assisted on the scene. This crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch