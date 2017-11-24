Drunk Driving, Speeding Result In Serious Early Morning Crash In Canton

CANTON (WWJ) — Drunk driving and speeding appear to be factors in an early morning crash that put two Canton residents in the hospital.
Police say a 37-year-old driver lost control of his Corvette on Ford Road near Ridge Road, crossed the center line and crashed into another car driven by a 56-year-old.
The Corvette driver is in critical condition at St. Joseph’s hospital in Ypsilanti, while the other driver’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Neither one of the drivers’ names have been released.
The Canton Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team assisted on the scene. This crash remains under investigation.