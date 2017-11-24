Man Arraigned On Multiple Charges Connected To Washtenaw County Fatal Crash

CHELSEA (WWJ) — Michigan State Police have arrested a man on charges related to a fatal crash earlier this week.
Investigators took 34-year-old Jason Baase of Byron Center into custody on Friday. He was arraigned earlier today at the University of Michigan Hospital where he is receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the crash.
Officials say the crash took place in Chelsea on northbound M-52 near Old Manchester Road. Dawn Anderson of Grass Lake was killed when Baase hit her vehicle. Baase was driving a stolen vehicle when the crash occurred.
Officials have authorized three felony charges against Baase including one count of second degree murder, one count of first degree flee and elude, and one count of driving while license suspended causing death.
Baase is being held without bond. He has been arrested multiple times in his life before this incident, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.