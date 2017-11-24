Oakland County Sheriff's, Vigil, Brandon Township, Eric Overall, Police, Thanksgiving

Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Honored At Vigil

Filed Under: brandon township, Eric Overall, Oakland County Sheriff's, police, Thanksgiving, Vigil
Eric Overall (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Thanksgiving night candlelight vigil drew more than 100 people to honor an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

000772 0 Oakland County Sheriffs Deputy Honored At Vigil

Eric Overall (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Michelle Miller said Thursday that her colleague, Eric Overall, was “even-keeled,” ”compassionate” and driven by integrity. His wife, Sonja Overall, said he would help anybody — “even the bad guys.”

Authorities say the 50-year-old Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy what are called “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at an intersection in Brandon Township when he was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

He had been with the department for 22 years.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch