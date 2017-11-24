Police, Mailbox, Golf Club

Police Probing Damage To 50 Mailboxes, Seeking Suspects

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the malicious destruction of dozens of mailboxes in two western Michigan counties.

Ottawa County sheriff’s officials say as many as 50 mailboxes were damaged early Thursday by suspects wielding golf clubs in both Ottawa and Kent counties.

Investigators say there was a related incident in Tallmadge Township, where the suspects broke a window of a 2005 Saturn with a club.

The sheriff’s department is seeking information on the crimes.

