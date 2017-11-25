Furious Meyer Plans To Launch “All-Out Investigation” To Find Out Who Hurt J.T. Barrett [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Urban Meyer was so upset at his postgame news conference on Saturday that, for a moment, one might have thought his Buckeyes had lost to Michigan.

Despite Ohio State’s 31-23 win, Meyer was still fuming about a pregame incident on Ohio State’s sideline that later caused star quarterback J.T. Barrett to leave the game with an injury.

“Too many damn people on the sideline, and a guy with a camera hit him in the knee,” Meyer said. “I’m going to find out who. Think about that.”

Meyer blamed himself for letting it happen and said, “I’m so angry right now I gotta move on.”

According to Barrett, he was throwing a warmup pass when the cameraman bumped his knee, aggravating an injury he’s dealt with throughout the season. He would leave the game in the third quarter after being tackled awkwardly by a pair of Michigan defenders.

“I’m warming up, it was a tight spot. I went to go throw and somebody just tried to squeeze through, I guess not to get too close to our bench, which is fine. I don’t really care as long as you don’t hit me, and he hit me. And my knee just kind of shifted in and twisted up on me,” Barrett told reporters.

With No. 8 Ohio State still in contention for the College Football Playoff, Meyer was incensed that his most important player was compromised in an easily-avoidable situation.

“Someone on your friggin’ sideline hurts your quarterback. I’ll find out who that was,” Meyer said.

Asked if he has any leads, Meyer said, “It’s an all-out investigation.”

The video below is courtesy of ESPN.com.

Barrett was replaced by freshman Dwayne Haskins, who rallied the Buckeyes from a 20-14 deficit. Haskins completed six of seven passes for 94 yards and rushed three times for 24 yards.

Ohio State will face Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship game next Saturday. Barrett told reporters he thinks he’ll be ready to play.