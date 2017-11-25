Inkster Cop’s Conviction Stands In Bloody Beating

INKSTER (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Detroit-area police officer whose bloody beating of a motorist was recorded on dash-cam video and led to a $1.4 million settlement.
The decision this week comes months after William Melendez was released from prison. He served 14 months in jail and prison before he was released by the parole board.
In 2015, Melendez pulled 58-year-old Floyd Dent from his car in Inkster and punched him in the head 16 times. Dent suffered broken ribs, blood on the brain and other injuries. Melendez was convicted of assault and misconduct.
[VIDEO: Inkster Police Dashcam Violent Arrest Of Floyd Dent]
Much of Melendez’s appeal centered on statements by the prosecutor or witnesses during trial. The appeals court says it was improper for jurors to hear that Melendez declined to speak to investigators. But the court calls it a harmless error.
The story made headlines across the nation as Melendez is white and Dent is black.
Melendez said he punched Dent because he was resisting arrest.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.