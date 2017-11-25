New Website Provides Info On Michigan Communities’ Finances

LANSING (AP) – If you’d like a diagnosis of your Michigan community’s fiscal health, a new website can help.

The state Department of Treasury has activated the MI Community Financial Dashboard.

It provides financial data about Michigan’s counties, townships, cities and villages through interactive maps, pie charts and graphs.

Users can compare local government revenues and expenditures, as well as long-term debt and unfunded pension liability costs.

Deputy State Treasurer Eric Scorsone says the site will be useful for residents, businesses and government officials.

The site uses data that local municipalities are required to report annually. Local governments and municipal organizations helped develop it.

