Police: Argument Over Broken Car Window Leads To Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect, possibly armed with an AR-15, in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s west side.
The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday when police say the 24-year-old suspect walked up to a home in the 13000 block of Santa Rosa, near Davison and Livernois Avenue, and fired several shots from a long rifle into the house.
A 41-year-old man who was standing outside was struck at least once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and last reported in temporary-serious condition.
According to police, the suspect and victim had been arguing about a broken car window prior to the shooting.
The suspect fled the scene, possibly in a black Dodge Avenger that was driven by a black female.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.