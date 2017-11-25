Police: Argument Over Broken Car Window Leads To Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect, possibly armed with an AR-15, in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday when police say the 24-year-old suspect walked up to a home in the 13000 block of Santa Rosa, near Davison and Livernois Avenue, and fired several shots from a long rifle into the house.

A 41-year-old man who was standing outside was struck at least once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and last reported in temporary-serious condition.

According to police, the suspect and victim had been arguing about a broken car window prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly in a black Dodge Avenger that was driven by a black female.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch