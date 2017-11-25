Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Makes U.S. Debut At Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Some of the world’s most beautiful wildlife photography is now on display at the Detroit Zoo.
For the 12th year in a row, the zoo was selected as the location for the U.S. debut of the 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.
This year’s exhibition features winners from the 2017 competition — 100 images dramatically displayed as illuminated large-format color transparencies. The images were chosen from roughly 50,000 photographers from 92 countries.
“Words don’t do justice to this breathtaking exhibition, which showcases the most amazing images of wildlife from around the globe and raises awareness of the beauty and vulnerability of the natural world,” Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society, said in a statement.
The show runs now through May 13, 2018 at the Ford Education Center and is free with zoo admission.
Now in its 53rd year, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London.
For more information, visit detroitzoo.org.