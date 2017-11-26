Grand Rapids Zoo, Museum See Visitor Jump Since Tax Approved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Two visitor attractions in Grand Rapids say they’ve seen an attendance boost in the year since voters approved a property tax increase to support their operations.

That Kent County tax was expected to generate nearly $9 million a year for the John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum. The two publicly owned institutions are now giving several discounts to county residents, including free museum admission for youths and free zoo admission to county school groups.

The zoo has set a record with more than 530,000 visitors this year. The museum says its 230,000 ticketed visitors this year is up 15,000 from 2016’s attendance.

Zoo CEO Peter D’Arienzo tells The Grand Rapids Press that the stable tax funding is helping it expand educational programs and care for its animals.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch