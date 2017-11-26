Old Newsboys Group Raising Money Toward Holiday Gifts

DETROIT (AP) – Members of the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit will begin their annual campaign to raise money toward holiday gifts for children.

The sales day starts at 6 a.m. Monday. Detroit police officers and firefighters will take to the streets to sell “Goodfellow editions” of The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press.

Donations will go to the organization’s $1.1 million fundraising goal and plans for 34,000 gift packages for needy children in the Detroit area.

The Goodfellows motto since its 1914 founding is “no kiddie without a Christmas.”

An annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. outside the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit. The parade will feature the Detroit School of Arts marching band and a special appearance by PAWS, the official mascot of the Detroit Tigers baseball team.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch