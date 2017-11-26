Wilton Speight Says Farewell To Michigan Football

ANN ARBOR — Quarterback Wilton Speight has bid adieu to Michigan.

In a post on Twitter Speight thanked his coaches – past and present — and with a note of grace says he leaves a “Michigan Man,” with amazing memories.

“These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling in January of 2014 as a kid from Virginia i didn’t know what to expect. Four years later i leave a Michigan Man. The amazing memories with my teammates, playing under the best coaches in America, and enjoying everything that this wonderful university and town have to offer- what a ride.
To the fans that stuck with us through thick and thin— thank you.
To Coach Hoke for giving a kid with no offers a chance— thank you.
To Coach Harbaugh for coming in and making me a better man and a better quarterback. For understanding this decision of mine and always having my back no matter what— thank you.
I don’t know where next will be, and I’ll use”

 

The announcement comes a day after Michigan’s 31-20 loss to Ohio State.

