BREAKING: Home Invasion Turns Into Barricaded Gunman Situation In Detroit, At Least One Victim

(WWJ) Detroit police are at the scene of a home invasion that tuned into a barricaded gunman situation early Monday on the city’s west side.
The scene began just after 7 a.m. when Detroit Police say a man kicked in the door of a home on Wreford Street off Linwood. Shots were fired.
At least one victim, possibly more, have been reported. The Detroit Police Special Response Team is heading to the scene. Expect surrounding streets to be blocked off by police as they try to defuse the situation.
Newsradio 950’s Charlie Langton will be gathering more information for a live and local update in the minutes ahead.