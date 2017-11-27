Britain's Prince Harry Is Engaged!

Britain’s Prince Harry Is Engaged!

Britain's Prince Harry gestures during his visit to the opening of the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) HIV testing pop-up shop in Hackney, east London, to launch National HIV Testing Week on November 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Matt Dunham (Photo credit should read MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images)

(WWJ) The youngest son of the former Princess Diana and her husband Prince Charles is engaged to his American girlfriend.

The news was announced officially by the British Monarchy in a Facebook post.

The queen is said to be delighted by news of the engagement.

Harry, 33, revealed a year ago he had fallen for the actress after a four to six month secret relationship. He allegedly proposed to Meghan Markle, 36, in London earlier this month.

It would be the first marriage for Harry, and the second for Markle, who divorced her first husband in 2013.

