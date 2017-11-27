Britain’s Prince Harry Is Engaged!

(WWJ) The youngest son of the former Princess Diana and her husband Prince Charles is engaged to his American girlfriend.
The news was announced officially by the British Monarchy in a Facebook post.
The queen is said to be delighted by news of the engagement.
Harry, 33, revealed a year ago he had fallen for the actress after a four to six month secret relationship. He allegedly proposed to Meghan Markle, 36, in London earlier this month.
It would be the first marriage for Harry, and the second for Markle, who divorced her first husband in 2013.