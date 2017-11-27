Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan, Lawrence Garcia

Duggan Names Nominee For Detroit Corporation Counsel Job

Filed Under: detroit, Lawrence Garcia, Mayor Mike Duggan

DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan says he plans to nominate attorney Lawrence Garcia as Detroit’s next corporation counsel.

Duggan says Monday that he will formally submit Garcia’s nomination in mid-December to the City Council which then will have 30 days to confirm the appointment.

The 47-year-old Garcia would succeed Melvin “Butch” Hollowell as the city’s top lawyer. Hollowell is stepping down at the end of the year after being named managing partner of a law firm in Detroit.

Duggan’s office says Garcia is a two-time president of the Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan and has more than two decades of courtroom experience.

Garcia previously has represented the city and its police department, Detroit’s public school district and Wayne County.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch