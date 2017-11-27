Lawsuit Claims MSU Brought Banned Football Player Back To Campus

LANSING (WWJ) – A new lawsuit accuses Michigan State University of failing to protect an alleged victim of sexual assault.

The Title IX suit, filed in U.S. District Court on Sunday, claims MSU welcomed former football player Keith Mumphery back to campus after he was banned as a result of the assault claim.

Mumphery, who played for the Spartans between 2011-and 2014, was invited back to campus in 2016 for the school’s annual football camp via a tweet by the MSU athletics department.

The plaintiff in 2015 claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Mumphery the year before. She’s going by “Jane Doe” in the suit as her name has not been made public.

“She strong and she’s smart and she’s working through this as best as she can,” said attorney Karen Truszkowskie of her client. “And right now she wants to remain anonymous, but she’s working really hard to get on with her life as best as she can.”

Police documents show Mumphery was expelled from a Michigan State graduate studies program in 2016 for a sexual misconduct violation. He played two seasons with the NFL’s Houston Texans, but was waived before the start of this season.

The lawsuit, which claims that Mumphery did appear on campus, seeks compensation the plaintiff’s “mental anguish” as a result.

In a statement emailed to WWJ Newsradio 950, MSU spokesperson Jason Cody said the university just became aware of the suit Monday morning.

“Sexual misconduct in all of its forms is an issue our leaders take very seriously. We have taken and continue to take significant steps to increase campus resources and revise campus policies to hear complaints in a timely and fair manner,” Cody said. “While MSU does not comment on pending litigation, we will continue work to improve how MSU prevents and responds to sexual assault as we defend against this lawsuit.”

This suit the latest in a lengthen series of complaints filed by female students against MSU over the school’s handling of sexual assault allegations. Prosecutors opted not to file cranial charges.