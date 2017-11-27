Lions’ Playoff Pursuit Grows Tougher As Tavon Wilson Reportedly Done For Season

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

A strong season has come to a premature close for Lions safety Tavon Wilson.

Wilson re-injured his shoulder in Thursday’s loss to the Vikings and needs season-ending surgery, according to Dave Birkett of the Free Press.

The shoulder was an issue for Wilson throughout the year. He originally injured it in Week 2 versus the Giants and missed the Lions’ Week 3 game versus the Falcons.

In 10 games, nine starts, Wilson had 55 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

“Obviously he’s been a vital part of what we do,” Jim Caldwell said on Monday. “He’s done a great job for us. So we’ll see what happens.”

Losing Wilson muddles an already hairy path to the playoffs for the Lions. They’re long-shots to win the division and are essentially two games behind in the wild card with five games to go.

Caldwell said the Lions have some roster moves forthcoming, one of which could be to add depth at the safety position. Either way, it’s likely that Miles Killebrew will see an extended role down the stretch.

The hard-hitting safety, selected in the fourth round of last year’s draft, has 32 tackles, five passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in Week 1. He has played in all 11 games this season, starting three.

“He’s coming along,” Caldwell said. “He’s making steps forward, and he’s coming.”

Wilson, 27, signed a two-year contract with the Lions in 2016 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots. He appeared in 25 games for Detroit, starting all but two.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season.