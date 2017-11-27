Lions Sign WR Bradley Marquez And S Rolan Milligan To Active Roster

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Bradley Marquez and S Rolan Milligan to the active roster from the practice squad.
In addition, the Lions have signed WR Jace Billingsley and S Stefan McClure to the practice squad and placed S Tavon Wilson (shoulder) on Reserve/Injured. G Joe Dahl, currently on Reserve/Injured, will also return to practice today.
Billingsley began the season on Detroit’s practice squad before appearing in two games with the club on the active roster. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Lions in 2016 out of Eastern Oregon.
McClure comes to the Lions after most recently playing in seven games for the Washington Redskins this season. Prior to Washington, he spent time as a member of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2016, where he originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of California.