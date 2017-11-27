Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Child Support Enforcement Sweep Coming Up

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s office will be targeting those with outstanding warrants for non-payment of child support in the coming weeks.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s office will partner with the Macomb County Friend of the Court to conduct the week-long sweep. The warrant sweep is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 4. Macomb County Sgt. Renee Yax said they are taking this warrant sweep very seriously, with extra deputies solely focused on this project.

“We have extra deputies that are out and they are devoted to just accomplishing this warrant sweep,” Yax said. “So they aren’t out there answering calls. They are extra above and beyond, and just going and looking for those individuals who have these warrants.”

The sweep is being announced in advance so those who have outstanding warrants are able to come forward and avoid arrest by paying their dues at the Friend of the Court Office — located at 10 N. Main Street in Mt. Clemens. Also, anyone who voluntarily appears will be given the chance to have their circumstances reviewed to see if they qualify for a special program designed to reduce state-owed arrearages.

“We try to do it every year,” Yax said. “We put the information out there, we are not trying to hide that we will be out there and we hope that any individuals that are aware will voluntarily appear so they can take care of those warrants without being arrested.”

Yax is also encouraging anyone with a tip on the whereabouts of a person with an outstanding warrant to contact the Macomb County Friend of the Court at 586-469-5756.