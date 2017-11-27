MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Charity Poker Tournament Benefiting The Detroit Red Wings Foundation Set For Tonight

DETROIT – MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Charity Poker Tournament benefiting the Detroit Red Wings Foundation is set for tonight (Monday, Nov. 27) at MotorCity Casino Hotel. The sold-out charity poker tournament will give fans an opportunity to go head-to-head with Red Wings players and alumni in a game of Texas Hold ‘Em with a grand prize of $5,000 cash to the winner of the tournament.

The evening begins at MotorCity Casino Hotel with participants and a guest enjoying a silent auction and strolling dinner reception with participating Red Wings players and alumni in Sound Board at 5:00 p.m. The Texas Hold ‘Em tournament will follow in the Poker Room starting promptly at 6:30 p.m.

All poker players walk away a winner with a parting gift and an overnight room for the night of the tournament compliments of MotorCity Casino Hotel for the registered player and one guest. The top 10 finishers will be awarded prizes, including $5,000 cash for the grand-prize winner and $2,500 cash for the second-place finisher. Third place will receive four tickets to a 2017-18 Red Wings regular season home game and fourth through 10th place will receive an autographed, game-used hockey stick by a Red Wings player.