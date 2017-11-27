Detroit, Michigan Humane Society, Pets for Pets, Dogs

Pet A Dog On Your Lunch Break! Pets For Pets To Take Place Tuesday In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Do you work in downtown Detroit and love dogs? If you said yes to both of those questions then you’ll want to check this out tomorrow during your lunch break.

As part of Giving Tuesday, the Michigan Humane Society will be bringing a group of adoptable dogs to Cadillac Square tomorrow — and the best part is you can pet them!

The event — titled Pets for Pets — is intended for passersby to pet and interact with the lonely pups, as well as make a donation to the Michigan Humane Society.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is free to the public.

