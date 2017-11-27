Police Investigating Rollover Crash On Westbound I-94

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) – A rollover accident that shut down I-94 in Eastpointe Monday has cleared.
Only the right lane was open late in the lunch hour on the westbound side of the freeway, just after 10 Mile Road, with traffic backed up to 11 Mile Road. Shortly after 1 p.m. WWJ’s Tracy McCaskill reported that the overturned vehicle had been towed from the scene and the freeway was reopening to traffic.
Michigan State Police said there were only “minor injuries” as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.
There was no information immediately available about those who were hurt, including how many people.
