Red Wings Team Up With American Cancer Society For Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have joined forces with the American Cancer Society to host the club’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Tuesday, Nov. 28, when the Red Wings square off against the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena (FOX Sports Detroit & 97.1 The Ticket). Red Wings fans attending Tuesday’s game are encouraged to wear lavender to help support cancer awareness.

More than 100 cancer patients, survivors and caretakers from American Cancer Society will experience the game from the Michigan First Gondola perched above the action at Little Caesars Arena as guests of the Red Wings. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans attending Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night at Little Caesars Arena will receive a lavender-themed baseball hat and all fans in attendance will receive an official “I Fight For” sign, courtesy of the Red Wings.

Fans will also have an opportunity to support the American Cancer Society through the purchase of player-autographed Mystery Pucks and 50/50 Raffle tickets, and an online auction of lavender player-used Red Wings Hockey Fights Cancer equipment. Proceeds from fundraising efforts will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program and provide transportation to and from treatment for metro Detroit cancer patients. On average, each $10 donation provides one ride for a cancer patient to reach vital services.

Hockey Fights Cancer™ is an initiative founded in December 1998 by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association to raise money and awareness for hockey’s most important fight. To date, the Hockey Fights Cancer programs of the National Hockey League Foundation (in the US) and the NHL Foundation (in Canada), along with NHL supporters and fans, have donated more than $16 million to support the cancer programs of national and local cancer research institutions, children’s hospitals, player charities and local charities.

Red Wings Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night Activities include:

VIP TEAM PRACTICE EXPERIENCE & LUNCHEON

Prior to the game, the Red Wings will host more than 100 cancer patients, survivors and caretakers for a VIP experience at Little Caesars Arena during the team’s morning practice session at 10:30 a.m. After practice, guests will enjoy lunch in the Comerica Players Club and meet & greet opportunities with select Red Wings players. Each guest also receives a special Hockey Fights Cancer fan package and Michigan First Gondola tickets to the game, compliments of the Detroit Red Wings.

HONORARY PUCK DROP CAPTAIN – NOAH GOCHANOUR

In the summer of 2014, after noticing pain, swelling and loss of mobility in Noah’s shoulder, his family decided to take him to the pediatrician. Two days after his eighth birthday, he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma. That winter, his tumor was removed, and in June 2015, Noah was diagnosed cancer free. Unfortunately, his cancer returned in September 2015 and spread to his lungs. He was given a seven percent chance of surviving five years. He began treatment yet again at Mott Children’s Hospital and doctors were optimistic the cancer was under control. However, in September 2016, the cancer returned. There are no treatment options left, and Noah has decided he wants to enjoy life, have adventures and make memories.

DASHER BOARDS TURN LAVENDER

The Red Wings, in conjunction with their corporate partners, will swap out all dasher board messaging that circles the ice surface at Little Caesars Arena to a one-color, lavender theme to support Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Tuesday.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER BASEBALL HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 5,000 fans attending Tuesday’s game will receive a lavender-themed Hockey Fights Cancer baseball hat, courtesy of the Detroit Red Wings. Guests can pick up their baseball hats from distribution booths located at the four entrances to Little Caesars Arena.

“I FIGHT FOR” SIGNS

Each fan attending the game will receive an official “I Fight For” sign, courtesy of the Detroit Red Wings. Guests are asked to write the name of someone they know affected by cancer on the sign as a showing of support. Markers will be available from ushers located in each portal of Little Caesars Arena. During the second television timeout of the first period, attendees will be encouraged to stand and hold up their “I Fight For” sign to recognize the person in their life who has been affected by cancer.

SHARE YOUR “I FIGHT FOR” STORY

Fans are encouraged to join the conversation in support of cancer awareness by visiting the Share Your “I Fight For” Story photo station on the main concourse near Portal 8 to share photos and videos via Facebook (facebook.com/detroitredwings), Instagram (@DetroitRedWings and @DRWCommunity) or Twitter (@DetroitRedWings) using the official hashtags #WingsFightCancer and #HockeyFightsCancer. Additionally, fans can share their story on Snapchat (@OfficialDRW) with the special Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” filter. Red Wings fans not in attendance on Tuesday can download a team-customized “I Fight For” card at http://www.HockeyFightsCancer.com.

MYSTERY PUCK DRAW

In support of American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery transportation program, fans can purchase a limited number of player-autographed pucks from the Mystery Puck Draw located near Portal 8 on the main concourse. Each puck costs $40 and features the autograph of a current Red Wings player. On average, each puck purchased will provide four rides for metro Detroit cancer patients to reach vital services. Representatives from the American Cancer Society will also be present to provide fans with more information on how to support the Road to Recovery program.

DETROIT RED WINGS FOUNDATION 50/50 CHARITY RAFFLE

Fans can purchase Detroit Red Wings Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle, presented by Michigan First Credit Union, tickets from sellers or kiosks throughout Little Caesars Arena. Each winner receives 50 percent of the jackpot, with the remaining proceeds benefiting the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, Little Caesars Amateur Hockey League and the American Cancer Society. New this season, along with cash, credit cards will now be accepted for raffle ticket purchases of $20 or more.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER ONLINE AUCTION

Red Wings players will don Hockey Fights Cancer lavender jerseys and use lavender-taped hockey sticks during pregame warm-ups on Tuesday. The jerseys and sticks will then be auctioned at http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/Auction, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. The online auction will run through Saturday, Dec. 9.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER APPAREL

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill and the team’s coaching staff, along with FOX Sports Detroit broadcast personalities, will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer lavender ties and lapel pins during Tuesday’s game. Fans in attendance can purchase exclusive Red Wings Hockey Fights Cancer themed merchandise at the Red Wings official team store with a portion of the proceeds benefiting cancer-related charities.

PRE AND IN-GAME EXPERIENCES

Cancer patients and survivors attending the game will enjoy many of the one-of-a-kind game day experiences at Little Caesars Arena, including Zamboni rides, pregame penalty box visits and in-game contests.

LADY WINGS VISITED CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF MICHIGAN ON NOV. 21

Members of the Lady Wings, a volunteer group made up of Red Wings players’ wives and significant others, visited the Children’s Hospital of Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in conjunction with the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. The Lady Wings went door-to-door to visit pediatric cancer patients and present Red Wings branded items, along with ‘Love Your Melon’ winter hats.

LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

A limited number of tickets are available for Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Fans can purchase individual game tickets at the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office, online at http://www.DetroitRedWings.com and http://www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Red Wings Ticket Sales and Service Office at 313-471-7575.