Red Wings To Host Centennial Fan Arena On Dec. 2-3

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the team will host the NHL® Centennial Fan Arena, a main pillar of the League’s year-long centennial celebration, in Detroit (2130 Cass Ave.) on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3.

Free to fans, the interactive traveling experience honoring a century’s worth of extraordinary players, teams and unforgettable moments features exclusive memorabilia and content, trivia and games, never-before-seen virtual reality games, and an opportunity to take your photo with the most revered trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®.

Located at the 2130 Cass Ave. surface parking lot in Detroit, the NHL® Centennial Fan Arena is open to the public from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 2-3, with the Stanley Cup® available for photos from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. both days.

Select Red Wings alumni will be on hand to participate in autograph signings and will serve as guest coaches to teach hockey drills to children in the outdoor ball hockey rink. Hall of Famer Larry Murphy will sign autographs from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. and will join the hockey clinic at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3. Jason Woolley will sign from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. and lead the clinic at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 2 and four-time Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty will sign from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. and serve as a guest coach starting at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. Alumni appearances are subject to change.

In addition to the Stanley Cup® appearance each day, fans will experience the following when visiting the NHL® Centennial Fan Arena:

• MUSEUM TRUCK – The main attraction is a 53-foot museum truck with an innovative interior featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, one-of-a-kind historical memorabilia, unique photo moments and a social media wall. Customized to Detroit for this visit, the Museum Truck will showcase the history of the NHL and Detroit Red Wings.

• VIDEO TRUCK – A second 53-foot trailer with a giant video screen will feature team highlights, all-access programming, as well as a pop-out stage for special appearances.

• THE “RINK” – A pop-up ball hockey rink will give youth hockey players a chance to shine.

• CLEAR THE ICE ZAMBONI® VR EXPERIENCE – This never-before-seen VR experience allows fans to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a seat in a mini Zamboni® ice resurfacer and feel their seat rumble before being tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice.

• RECYCLE THE GAME – A special net will be on-site for fans to donate gently used hockey equipment. The equipment will be up-cycled back into the community, continuing the League-wide commitment to improve hockey’s environmental footprint while supporting youth hockey.

• HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE – As part of Hockey Is For Everyone™, the League is making a $5,000 grant in all 31 NHL markets at the NHL® Centennial Fan Arena. To support diversity and inclusion in hockey, the Red Wings will provide the grant to support Special Olympics Michigan’s poly hockey program. Athletes from the organization will participate in a skills clinic alongside select Red Wings alumni at the outdoor rink on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. A check presentation with the Stanley Cup® will also take place following the skills competition.

The family-friendly event will also feature a DJ, caricature artists, face painters and balloon twisters.

For more information on the NHL® Centennial Fan Arena’s stop in Detroit, visit http://www.nhl.com/redwings/fans/nhl-centennial-fan-arena.

Fans planning to attend can RSVP at http://www.NHL.com/FanArena. The RSVP program provides event reminder notifications including updates on dates, times, locations, events, special appearances and more.