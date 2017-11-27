Detroit Tigers, MLB, Blaine Hardy

Tigers Agree To $795,000 Deal With Hardy, Avoid Arbitration

DETROIT (AP) — The Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Blaine Hardy, a deal that would pay the 30-year-old reliever $795,000 while in the major leagues and $192,009 while in the minors.

Hardy would have become eligible for salary arbitration if offered a contract by the Dec. 1 deadline. He has 2 years, 131 days of major league service — and the cutoff for arbitration eligibility this offseason was 2 years, 119 days.

Detroit also announced Saturday that it agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers Kevin Comer and Mark Montgomery, infielder Niko Goodrum and outfielder-first baseman Chad Huffman. Those four will report to major league spring training.

Hardy went 1-0 with a 5.94 ERA in 35 games for Detroit in 2017.

