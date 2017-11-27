Caught On Video: Man Wanted For Questioning In East Side Detroit Murder

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have released HD video of a man wanted for questioning in an east side murder.

A homicide investigation began shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday after a 42-year-old man was found dead at Rossiter Street and Britain, in a neighborhood near Moross and I-94.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police, and was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

A motive for the killing is unknown at this time.

As they search for the shooter, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest” caught on Project Green Light surveillance video outside a business in the area. Investigators believe the man “may have information about the shooting.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video, knows of his whereabouts or who has any information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, those calling Crime Stoppers won’t be required to give their name, speak to police or testify in court.

