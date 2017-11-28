Detectives Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ditch In Monroe County

LONDON TWP. (WWJ) – Detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an assault suspect was found dead in a ditch.
According to Sheriff David Malone, the remains of 45-year-old Andrew James William of Niles are now in the custody of Wayne County Medical Examiner, which is conducting an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.
Malone said William’s body was found at around 2 p.m. Monday in the 12800 block of Ostrander Rd. in London Township — just hours after a 31-year-old Maybee man called 911 to report that William had assaulted him.
The location of the body, Malone said, was approximately a quarter-mile away from where the alleged assault took place earlier in the day. Deputies had been looking for William to question him about the allegations.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office was awaiting autopsy results.
As an investigation continues, anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.