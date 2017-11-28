Detroit Mother Still Seeking Answers 18 Years After Son’s Murder

DETROIT (WWJ) – On November 28, 1999, Quincy Walker was gunned down in cold blood on Detroit’s west side. Eighteen years later, his family is still asking for answers: Who killed their loved one?

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Asbury Park and Plymouth Road, near the Southfield Freeway.

According to Walker’s family, the 25-year-old received several phone calls from his wife to meet her at the Topaz Lounge. When he arrived, he became involved in an altercation with his wife and another man. Walker and his wife left in separate vehicles heading eastbound on Plymouth. The wife parked her vehicle at Plymouth near Asbury Park and walked around the corner to the alley. Walker noticed his wife stop, so he turned his car around on Plymouth and drove down Asbury Park, where he located his wife and told her to come out of the alley and get into his vehicle.

What happened next isn’t exactly clear — except that Walker was shot twice at close range. His wife, Latrese, was able to get away and call police.

Walker’s family strongly believes witnesses are out there. His mother is hoping that this 18-year anniversary date will be the time for someone to do the right thing and speak up.

Walker leaves behind three children, Quincy Jr., Brendon and Piper.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All calls and cash rewards are completely anonymous.