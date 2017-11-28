Detroit Mother Still Seeking Answers 18 Years After Son’s Murder

DETROIT (WWJ) – On November 28, 1999, Quincy Walker was gunned down in cold blood on Detroit’s west side. Eighteen years later, his family is still asking for answers: Who killed their loved one?

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Asbury Park and Plymouth Road, near the Southfield Freeway.

 

quincy walker Detroit Mother Still Seeking Answers 18 Years After Sons Murder

Quincy Walker was killed in Detroit on Nov. 28, 1999. His murder has never been solved. (Credit: Crime Stoppers)

According to Walker’s family,  the 25-year-old received several phone calls from his wife to meet her at the Topaz Lounge. When he arrived, he became involved in an altercation with his wife and another man. Walker and his wife left in separate vehicles heading eastbound on Plymouth. The wife parked her vehicle at Plymouth near Asbury Park and walked around the corner to the alley. Walker noticed his wife stop, so he turned his car around on Plymouth and drove down Asbury Park, where he located his wife and told her to come out of the alley and get into his vehicle.

What happened next isn’t exactly clear — except that Walker was shot twice at close range. His wife, Latrese, was able to get away and call police.

Walker’s family strongly believes witnesses are out there. His mother is hoping that this 18-year anniversary date will be the time for someone to do the right thing and speak up.

Walker leaves behind three children, Quincy Jr., Brendon and Piper.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All calls and cash rewards are completely anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch