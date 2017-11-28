Dr. Dre Reveals When Eminem’s New Album ‘Revival’ Will Be Released [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The date has finally been revealed!
Eminem’s newest album titled ‘Revival’ has an official release date — and we all know it, courtesy of his good friend Dr. Dre’s Twitter account.
Dre hasn’t tweeted since July when his “Defiant Ones” special was aired on HBO, but today he wanted the world to know the album will be released on December 15.
Many people thought Slim Shady’s album would have been released November 17, the day before he appeared on SNL but it didn’t any many fans on Twitter seemed irradiated.
This will be Eminem’s ninth album and his single off the new album, “Walking on Water,” was received with mix reviews and more and more I listen to it I like it.
Will you be buying Eminem’s new album?