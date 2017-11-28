CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Michigan Seeks Volunteers To Serve As State Campground Hosts

LANSING (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to serve as campground hosts in state parks, recreation areas and rustic state forest sites.

Hosts can stay in the campgrounds free of charge. In exchange, they perform 30 hours of service per week. Among their duties are helping campers find their sites, answering camper questions, planning activities and light maintenance chores.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and provide their own camping equipment, food and personal items. Volunteer assignments begin as early as April and last through October.

Candidate selection is based on familiarity with the state park system, camping experience, special skills and other factors.

Hosts must participate in a two-day host training session within the first two years of being chosen.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

