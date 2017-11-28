NASCAR Hall Of Famer, World War II Vet Bud Moore Dies At 92

BROOKLYN, MI - JUNE 19: NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bud Moore (L) greets Jeff Gordon (R), driver of the #24 Drive to End Hunger Chevrolet during prerace ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 19, 2011 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images for NASCAR)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Bud Moore, a World War II veteran awarded five Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars, has died. He was 92.

NASCAR announced the death of Moore, born Walter Moore Jr., on Tuesday. No details were given, but Moore lived in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Moore won the NASCAR title in 1957 as crew chief for Buck Baker and car owner titles in 1962 and 1963 with Joe Weatherly. He was the oldest living member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2011.

Moore joined the military in 1943 as an 18-year-old machine gunner. He was assigned to the 90th Infantry Division, which landed on Utah Beach in France on D-Day. His unit was attached to General George W. Patton’s “Third Army,” which pushed to liberate Europe.

NASCAR was formed in 1948 and Moore quickly found a spot in the sport after the war. He referred to himself as “a country mechanic who loved to make ’em run fast.”
