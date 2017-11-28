NHL Docks Blackhawks’ Kane, Wild’s Dumba $5K For Penalties

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane $5,000 for slashing and Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The punishments were issued by the league’s player safety department on Tuesday.

Patrick Kane and Nick Ritchie exchange pleasantries. pic.twitter.com/uG9PUpFZb6 — Chris Oddo (@TheFanChild) November 28, 2017

Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie late in the third period of Chicago’s 7-3 victory on Monday.

Dumba was given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the first period of Minnesota’s 7-2 loss at Winnipeg on Monday. Dumba squirted water at Jets forward Joel Armia.

Matt Dumba thinks sharing is good. Great attitude to have! Sharing water with Armia in this case wasn't wise. pic.twitter.com/uMsZMkJ1m5 — JetsNation (@NHLJetsNation) November 28, 2017

The fine money is designated to go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

