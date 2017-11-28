Police Seek Gunmen Who Knocked On Door, Killed Man Who Answered [SKETCHES]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are on the hunt for a pair of suspects who shot two people, killing one of them, on Detroit’s west side.

According to investigators, two armed men knocked on the door of a residence in the 18900 block of Coyle at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 25. When the victims answered the door, police said, the suspects announced a hold-up and fired shots — striking them in their bodies.

A 22-year-old man, shot multiple times, was fatally wounded. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was treated for non-fatal injuries. Their names were not released.

The suspects fled on foot northbound on Coyle toward 7 Mile Rd with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police earlier said that there may have been a party going on inside the home at the time of the shooting. It’s unclear if the victims were targeted or if it was a random crime.

Police on Tuesday released composite images of the suspects. Anyone who recognizes these men, knows of their whereabouts, or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or text CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.