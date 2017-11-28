Police: Thieves Out Looking For Checks In Mailboxes

FRANKLIN (WWJ) – Police in Franklin and Bingham Farms are warning residents to keep an eye on their mailboxes after several mail thefts were reported over the past few weeks.

Police say residential mailboxes are being targeted, and it’s mostly outgoing mail the thieves are looking for. More specifically, police say the thieves are trying to find checks or money orders.

If you have to mail out a check, police encourage you to use a mailbox at any U.S. Post Office.

“Additionally, all residents are requested to report to the police any suspicious activity observed around mailboxes in our two villages,” police said in a statement. “As we get closer to the holiday season thefts of packages and mail become more prevalent, so we ask all residents to be vigilant in reporting suspicious activity to the police department.”

To file a report or for more information, contact police at 248-626-5444.

