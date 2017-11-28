Pontiac Silverdome Implosion Set For Sunday

PONTIAC (WWJ) – The days are numbered for the Pontiac Silverdome.

A partial implosion for the 400,000 square-foot former home of the Detroit Lions is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 3. The remainder of the demolition process will be completed in sections.

It’s not yet clear what will happen to the property, but the hope is that it won’t be on the market long. Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman previously said it will be “one of the hottest properties” in Southeast Michigan once the demolition is complete.

“Farewell Silverdome, hello world of new opportunity,” Waterman said in a press release. “The City of Pontiac is ready to work with any developers who want to optimize the potential of this property.”

The Silverdome opened in August of 1975, and was the home of the Detroit Lions until 2001 and Detroit Pistons from 1978-1988. The arena also hosted the Superbowl in 1982. The facility hasn’t had a tenant since the Lions moved to Ford Field and its roof was ripped off in 2013.