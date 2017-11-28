State Police: Shots Fired, Suspect Killed By Deputy After Chase

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A suspect has been fatally shot by a central Michigan sheriff’s deputy, according to police, after shots were exchanged following a chase.
State Police Lt. Lisa Risch says the Eaton County deputy suffered minor injuries in the confrontation that happened Tuesday afternoon in a rural area of Brookfield Township, about 20 miles southwest of Lansing.
Police said deputies were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant when the suspect fled in a vehicle and “intentionally rammed” two police vehicles a short distance away. That’s when the police say the deputy and the suspect fired at each other.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t immediately release more information about the person who died or the arrest warrant. No one else was inside the fleeing vehicle.
The deputy was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the MSP First District Special Investigation Section at 517-636-0703.
