Teens Charged With Robbing Pregnant Woman At Gunpoint

WAYNE (WWJ) – Authorities say two teenagers are facing multiple charges for robbing a pregnant woman at gunpoint.
The robbery happened Wednesday, Nov. 22 in the area of Van Born and Howe roads in Wayne.
The 29-year-old victim, who is pregnant, told police she was walking out of an area business when she was approached by two suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at her. The woman told police the suspects demanded her car keys but eventually fled the area. She was not injured.
The suspects were arrested a short time later. One, a 16-year-old Wayne resident, was transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. The other suspect, 17-year-old Richard Maxwell Scott, was charged with armed robbery, carjacking and felony firearm. He was given a $500,000 bond and is due back in court Dec. 5.