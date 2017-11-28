Teens Charged With Robbing Pregnant Woman At Gunpoint

WAYNE (WWJ) – Authorities say two teenagers are facing multiple charges for robbing a pregnant woman at gunpoint.

The robbery happened Wednesday, Nov. 22 in the area of Van Born and Howe roads in Wayne.

richard scott Teens Charged With Robbing Pregnant Woman At Gunpoint

Richard Scott (police handout)

The 29-year-old victim, who is pregnant, told police she was walking out of an area business when she was approached by two suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at her. The woman told police the suspects demanded her car keys but eventually fled the area. She was not injured.

The suspects were arrested a short time later. One, a 16-year-old Wayne resident, was transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. The other suspect, 17-year-old Richard Maxwell Scott, was charged with armed robbery, carjacking and felony firearm. He was given a $500,000 bond and is due back in court Dec. 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch