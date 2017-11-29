'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Blows Away Fans [WATCH]

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Blows Away Fans [WATCH]

Filed Under: avengers infinity

(WWJ) It’s expected to be the biggest, baddest — most stupendous — Marvel superhero movie of all time.

And the trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” landed with a bang.

Per Gizmodo, this Avengers movie is the “beginning of the end for the first major story arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The flick “show the mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin), who first appeared in 2012’s The Avengers, attempting to complete the Infinity Gauntlet in order to take over the galaxy.”

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chis Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vin Diesel, and more, as every Marvel hero of all time.

The movie opens May 4, 2018.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch