‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Blows Away Fans [WATCH]

(WWJ) It’s expected to be the biggest, baddest — most stupendous — Marvel superhero movie of all time.
And the trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” landed with a bang.
Per Gizmodo, this Avengers movie is the “beginning of the end for the first major story arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
The flick “show the mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin), who first appeared in 2012’s The Avengers, attempting to complete the Infinity Gauntlet in order to take over the galaxy.”
The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chis Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vin Diesel, and more, as every Marvel hero of all time.
The movie opens May 4, 2018.