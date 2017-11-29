Police Investigating After Shots Fired Into DDOT Bus

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Police in Highland Park are investigating after two people were injured by shots fired into a Detroit city bus.
Authorities say the gunfire came from outside of the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus was traveling southbound on Hamilton Ave. at Oakman, near Woodward and the Davison Service Drive.
According to reports, one person suffered a bullet wound and was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment, while the other was only grazed by a bullet. There was no further information immediately available about the injured people.
The shooting happened at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
There have been no arrests and no suspects have been described.
DDOT told the Detroit News that it’s aware of the shooting and is investigating the matter.
