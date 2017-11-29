Dixon Machado Named Tigers Rookie Of The Year By Detroit Sports Media

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers infielder Dixon Machado was named the Tigers Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media today.

Machado made the Opening Day roster at the Major League level for the first time in his career in 2017, and played in 73 games, hitting .259 (43×166) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, one home run and 11 RBI.

In 21 games between the month of June and July, Machado batted .333 (15×45) with eight runs scored, one double, one triple, one home run and eight RBI. He drove in a career-high three runs and hit the first triple on his career on June 2 against the Chicago White Sox. His first career home run came on July 6 against the San Francisco Giants, off Giants starter Chris Stratton.

Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Venezuela in 2008, Machado had primarily played shortstop in the Tigers Minor League system, but showed his versatility this past season, appearing in 32 games at shortstop, 27 at second base, and five at third, and only committed four errors in 195 chances.

Machado will be presented with his award prior to a 2018 Tigers home game at Comerica Park. The Detroit Sports Media, which was formerly known as the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association, has selected a Tigers Rookie of the Year since 1969.

Recipients of the Tigers Rookie of the Year Award

1969 – Mike Kilkenny, LHP

1970 – Elliott Maddox, 3B/OF

1971 – No Award

1972 – Chuck Seelbach, RHP

1973 – Dick Sharon, OF

1974 – Ron LeFlore, OF

1975 – Vern Ruhle, RHP

1976 – Mark Fidrych, RHP

1977 – Dave Rozema, RHP

1978 – Lou Whitaker, 2B

1979 – Lynn Jones, OF

1980 – Rick Peters, OF

1981 – No Award

1982 – Glenn Wilson, OF

1983 – Dave Gumpert, RHP

1984 – Barbaro Garbey, 1B

1985 – Nelson Simmons, OF

1986 – Eric King, RHP

1987 – Matt Nokes, C

1988 – Paul Gibson, LHP

1989 – Kevin Ritz, RHP

1990 – Travis Fryman, SS

1991 – Milt Cuyler, OF

1992 – Scott Livingstone, 3B

1993 – Chris Gomez, SS

1994 – Chris Gomez, SS

1995 – Bobby Higginson, OF

1996 – Tony Clark, 1B

1997 – Delvi Cruz, SS

1998 – Matt Anderson, RHP

1999 – Gabe Kapler, OF

2000 – Jose Macias, 2B/3B

2001 – Victor Santos, RHP

2002 – Carlos Pena, 1B

2003 – Craig Monroe, OF

2004 – Nook Logan, OF

2005 – Curtis Granderson, OF

2006 – Justin Verlander, RHP

2007 – Ryan Raburn, OF

2008 – Armando Galarraga, RHP

2009 – Rick Porcello, RHP

2010 – Austin Jackson, OF

2011 – Al Alburquerque, RHP

2012 – Quintin Berry, OF

2013 – José Iglesias, SS

2014 – Nicholas Castellanos, 3B

2015 – James McCann, C

2016 – Michael Fulmer, RHP

2017 – Dixon Machado, 2B/SS