Family Pleads For Tips In Murder Of Nursing Assistant, Shot In Grandma’s Driveway

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit family is “desperate for answers in the murder of their loved one” now one year following his death.

That’s according to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $2,500 cash reward for the tips that solves this cold case killing.

Police say 26-year-old Seafred “Trey” Robinson was fatally shot at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, as he and a friend sat in his black Chevy Trailblazer SUV in the driveway of his grandmother’s home in the 1600 block of Tuller Street, near 6 Mile Road.

Witnesses told police two black males walked up to the vehicle and an argument ensued. That’s when one of the suspects produced an automatic weapon and fired several shots — hitting Seafred and missing the friend who fled on foot. There is no further description available of the suspects.

Police have said there was a crowd of as many as 15 people gathered in the area of the shooting, between West McNichols and Puritan Ave. on Detroit’s west side, and it’s likely that someone knows more than they’ve told investigators.

Family members say Robinson was well known in the community. He attended Mumford High School, signed up with Job Corp. for two years and earned his certification as a certified nursing assistant. He worked for CENA Health Care for over six years before his death. Robinson left behind two sisters, Ciera and Chelsea.

Anyone with information about this crime ir urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case.