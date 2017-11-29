Five Key Lions Miss Wednesday Practice, But Stafford On Field

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Ameer Abdullah #21 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
The Lions were without three offensive starters and two more key players at Wednesday’s practice ahead of a crucial game this weekend versus the defensively-stout Ravens.

Running back Ameer Abdullah was sidelined with a neck injury, guard T.J. Lang was sidelined with a foot injury and center Travis Swanson was sidelined with a knee injury.

The Ravens (6-5) have allowed the seventh fewest yards and the second fewest points in the NFL.

The Lions (6-5) were also missing return man Jamal Agnew and recently-signed defensive end Dwight Freeney on Wednesday. Agnew, who sat out last week’s loss to the Vikings, is still dealing with a knee injury. Freeney’s absence was not injury related.

On the positive side of things, Matthew Stafford took part in a full practice after injuring his ankle versus the Vikings.

He’s in line to start his 108th consecutive game Sunday in Baltimore.

