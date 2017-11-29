Five Key Lions Miss Wednesday Practice, But Stafford On Field

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
The Lions were without three offensive starters and two more key players at Wednesday’s practice ahead of a crucial game this weekend versus the defensively-stout Ravens.
Running back Ameer Abdullah was sidelined with a neck injury, guard T.J. Lang was sidelined with a foot injury and center Travis Swanson was sidelined with a knee injury.
The Ravens (6-5) have allowed the seventh fewest yards and the second fewest points in the NFL.
The Lions (6-5) were also missing return man Jamal Agnew and recently-signed defensive end Dwight Freeney on Wednesday. Agnew, who sat out last week’s loss to the Vikings, is still dealing with a knee injury. Freeney’s absence was not injury related.
On the positive side of things, Matthew Stafford took part in a full practice after injuring his ankle versus the Vikings.
He’s in line to start his 108th consecutive game Sunday in Baltimore.