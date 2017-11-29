Man Killed On I-75 After Stopping Car, Running Across Freeway

TROY (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a 28-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed along I-75.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday near 14 Mile Road in Troy.

Police say the Nicholas Smith stopped his vehicle along northbound I-75 and was crossing the southbound lanes of the freeway when he was struck by a car. He was fatally injured.

The driver involved stopped at the scene and was questioned by police.

Police say Smith may have been having some type of medical issue. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday and toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 248-524-3477.

