Man, Woman Arrested After Road Rage Crash Leads To Fight

YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – Two drivers are facing charges after police say they were involved in a physical fight, one of them using a weapon, following a traffic crash.
The situation unfolded around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 when a 31-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were involved in a road rage incident near the intersection of E. Clark Road and N. Prospect Street, according to police.
The incident led to a crash on E. Clark Road at Ford Boulevard, where police say both subjects exited their vehicles began physically fighting.
The woman was armed and swinging a blunt object, possibly an automotive or home repair tool, which struck the man in the face, according to police. She was arrested for felonious assault.
The man was also taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
The case remains under investigation.