No. 13 North Carolina 86, Michigan 71

Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts on the bench against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Dean Smith Center on November 29, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

By AARON BEARD/AP Basketball Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Luke Maye scored 27 points and No. 13 North Carolina shot 55 percent to beat Michigan 86-71 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Joel Berry II added 17 points on a bounceback offensive night for the Tar Heels (6-1). They were coming off a 63-45 loss to No. 3 Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational that included them shooting a program-record-low 24.6 percent.

But North Carolina had no troubles against the Wolverines (6-2). The Tar Heels closed the first half on a 17-5 run for a 51-37 lead, then went a 17-2 run to blow the game open.

That 34-7 run over roughly 13 minutes turned a 34-32 lead into a 68-39 romp with more than 13 minutes left.

Moe Wagner scored 20 points to lead Michigan, which cooled quickly after a hot start and couldn’t keep up with UNC and its refound offensive touch.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines started the game with an efficient attack that spread the court, knocked down 3-pointers and caught UNC backdoor. Charles Matthews even banked in a 3 to beat the shot clock and cap the team’s 8-for-8 shooting start, but Michigan quickly faded. The Wolverines shot roughly 35 percent the rest of the way, including 6 of 30 from behind the arc.

UNC: The Tar Heels spent much of the game shooting around 60 percent to let loose some pent-up frustration from the blowout loss to the Spartans, who locked down on UNC and were far tougher than the Tar Heels. Maye posted his fifth 20-point game on 11-for-16 shooting after struggling against the Spartans (eight points on 3-for-13 shooting). Maybe it helped that they were back home for the first time in two weeks after an extended trip west that included a win at Stanford before three PK80 games in Portland, Oregon.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines host Indiana in their Big Ten opener Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Charlotte to face Davidson on Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch