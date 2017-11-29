Couple Names First Child After Olive Garden Restaurant

CBS Local — A couple in Arkansas that once ate nothing but Olive Garden pasta for seven weeks is paying tribute to the restaurant chain with their first child’s name: Olivia Garton.
Justin and Jordan Garton came up with the pun-filled tribute to celebrate their Italian heritage as well as to acknowledge the restaurant that kept them going during a rough financial period. “That’s when we bought the ‘Never Ending Pasta Pass’ because we didn’t have enough money for groceries,” soon-to-be mom Jordan Garton said, via WBTV. “We knew that the investment in the $100 Pasta Pass would save us money, and it did wind up saving us over $250.”
“We just knew that that was going to be it, and then we were like, ‘Oh yeah, we can still subtlety make the pun,'” Justin Garton said. The father-to-be added that they didn’t want to make their baby’s name directly tied to the Italian-themed eatery but are happy with the similarities, given their ties to the restaurant.
After a picture of the baby’s new Olive Garden-inspired outfit was posted on social media, Mr. Garton says the restaurant reached out to the couple and told them they would have a special gift for Olivia when she is born.
Olivia, who is expected to arrive in early December, will officially be named Olivia Michelle Garton. The soon-to-be parents say they plan to have fun with her initials (O.M.G.) as well.